Iran FM, Azerbaijan President Discuss Closer Ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has sat down with President of the Azerbaijan Republic lham Aliyev.

In the meeting held during Zarif’s visit to Baku, the two sides expressed content with the growing trend of the enhancement of bilateral ties in recent years, calling for further promotion of mutual relations.

Also on the agenda of the talks were the latest developments pertaining to Tehran-Baku relations, joint economic projects, Iran’s participation in operations to clear mines and reconstruct liberated areas, the latest developments related to a statement on a ceasefire between Armenia and the Azerbaijan Republic and the recent border tensions between the two countries, communication corridors, rail links between Iran, Azerbaijan and Armenia, the necessity of implementing a six-way regional cooperation initiative along with other issues of mutual interest.