Iran unveils first underground airbase

The large underground base will also have the ability to receive and operationally use the new fighters of the Air Force.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Commander of the Army Major General Abdol Rahim Mousavi visited the underground base on Tuesday.

During the visit, the Army also unveiled the long-range airborne missile Assef which is capable of being loaded on a Sukhoi Su-24 bomber. Bagheri spoke about the Zionist regime’s threats against Iran.

He said occupied Palestine is far from the Iranian territory and that for any aggression against the Islamic Republic, Israeli warplanes would need refueling in the air en route to Iran.

He noted that this would provide Iran with an opportunity to destroy the Israeli regime’s warplanes. Bagheri also warned other countries against allowing Israel to use their territory for aggression against Iran.

He said Iran will launch heavy attacks on bases used by the Zionist regime for attacking the Islamic Republic.