Iran to complete first phase of Chabahar Space Center by March 2025

Hossein Dalirian said Sunday the space center is one of the major plans of the space agency and as the space field is high on the agenda for the Iranian government, the funds for completion of the first phase have been granted.

The spokesman added Iranian Space Agency experts are planning to launch sun-synchronous missiles with solid fuel strategic launchers in mid-2025 after completion of the first phase.

Delirian also stated that the low orbit launches will constitute the initial plan for the space center, followed by international launches in its 10-year division through 2031.