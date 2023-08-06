Iran releases first images of newly unveiled modern e-warfare systems

In a ceremony on Saturday, the IRGC’s Naval Force unveiled new strategic systems and devices including missile, drone and electronic warfare equipment.

Different types of unmanned aerial vehicles, namely reconnaissance, intelligence and combat drones, as well as various kinds of logistical vehicles, along with electronic defense and combat systems were among the military devices unveiled.

The equipment and systems have been developed on the back of efforts by scientists and experts at the Iranian Defense Ministry, specialized IRGC centers, domestic knowledge-based companies and the private sector.