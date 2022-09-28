Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Iranian activist Faezeh Hashemi arrested over ‘ties to deadly protests’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Faezeh Hashemi Rafsanjani

Political activist Faezeh Hashemi has been arrested by Iranian security forces for alleged involvement in the protests triggered after the death of a young woman in police custody two weeks ago, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Hashemi, the daughter of former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, is accused of ‘instigating the riots’ in the country and ‘provoking’ people to take to the streets.

“Faezeh Hashemi has been arrested in the east of Tehran by a security agency for inciting rioters to street protests,” Tasnim reported, without elaborating.

She has a history of locking horns with officials over her  anti-government stances and has spent six months in jail for “propaganda activities against the Islamic Republic.”

Several Iranian cities have been rocked by violent protests since Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody after she was detained by the morality police for her “inappropriate dressing.”

Iranian officials say foreign agents are pulling the protesters’ strings in the unrest that has so far left scores dead and hundreds more injured or arrested.

