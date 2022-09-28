Iranian activist Faezeh Hashemi arrested over ‘ties to deadly protests’

Hashemi, the daughter of former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, is accused of ‘instigating the riots’ in the country and ‘provoking’ people to take to the streets.

“Faezeh Hashemi has been arrested in the east of Tehran by a security agency for inciting rioters to street protests,” Tasnim reported, without elaborating.

She has a history of locking horns with officials over her anti-government stances and has spent six months in jail for “propaganda activities against the Islamic Republic.”

Several Iranian cities have been rocked by violent protests since Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody after she was detained by the morality police for her “inappropriate dressing.”

Iranian officials say foreign agents are pulling the protesters’ strings in the unrest that has so far left scores dead and hundreds more injured or arrested.