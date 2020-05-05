Iran Exports 40,000 Coronavirus Test Kits to Germany

A consignment of 40,000 Iranian-made diagnostic test kits for the novel coronavirus disease has been shipped to Germany on Tuesday.



The shipment, involving 40,000 test kits manufactured by an Iranian knowledge-based company, was exported from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Tuesday morning.

The coronavirus test kits have been made by Pishtaz Teb Zaman Co., a knowledge-based enterprise with 21 years of experience in producing various cancer tumor markers and testing kits for the diagnosis of infectious and endocrine diseases.

The Iranian company has already developed five types of biochemistry kits and has exported its products to Italy, Belgium, Brazil, Germany, South Korea and Turkey.

The Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has categorized the company as a leading firm contributing to the knowledge-based economy in Iran.

Following a call from the vice presidency a couple of weeks ago, Pishtaz Teb Zaman focused its efforts on the production of COVID-19 diagnostic test kits.

CEO of the company Behrouz Hajian Tehrani says the homegrown product meets all European standards of accuracy, performance and diagnosis time.

The new test kits have undergone a long process to obtain certification inside Iran and have also received Europe’s CE marking, he added.

Hajian said around 150 companies and research centers, mainly based in the US and China, are currently producing coronavirus test kits, noting that many developed and European countries have been yet unable to make such device.

Although Pishtaz Teb Zaman has just received permission for the export of COVID-19 test kits, many countries in the world have applied to purchase the product, including Turkey, Ecuador, Brazil, and Spain, he noted.