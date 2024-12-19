Zelensky says Ukraine won’t ‘rush’ to end war with Russia

Zelensky has previously insisted that the only viable path to peace with Russia was his ten-point ‘peace formula’, which includes a complete withdrawal of Russian forces from former Ukrainian territories and the restoration of the country’s 1991 borders. Widely touted by the West, the proposal was never taken seriously in Moscow.

However, Zelensky has signaled in recent weeks that he would be willing to relinquish territorial claims if Kiev becomes a NATO member. Recent media reports have also suggested that US President-elect Donald Trump, who met Zelensky in Paris earlier this month, could persuade the Ukrainian leader to ‘freeze’ the conflict along the current line of contact and enforce negotiations between Kiev and Moscow. Trump previously pledged to end the conflict within 24 hours upon returning to the White House in January next year.

“He really wants to move quickly [but] he is not yet in the White House and cannot have access to all the information. He also knows my firm desire to not rush to the detriment of Ukraine,” Zelensky stated.

“No matter how many presidents or prime ministers want to decree an end of the war, we are not going to simply give in and give up our independence,” he added.

Zelensky claimed that freezing the conflict at its current stage would give Russia an opportunity to “attack” Ukraine at a later date.

“Vladimir Putin is a boomerang: he comes back until he gets what he wants… If we do not stop Putin, he will continue to destroy us,” he stated.

He said he would be ready to negotiate peace with Moscow only from “a position of strength”, and in order to get there, Ukraine must become part of the EU and NATO.

Zelensky rejected claims that he would acknowledge the loss of former Ukrainian territories that have joined Russia, namely the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, Zaporozhye, and Crimea.

“We cannot give up our territories. The Ukrainian Constitution forbids us to do so,” he stated, admitting, however, that Kiev does not currently have “the strength to regain” these territories.

Moscow has maintained that freezing the conflict unacceptable. It has repeatedly said it is open to negotiations and would welcome a diplomatic settlement, but insisted that this is only possible if Kiev ceased military operations, withdrew its forces from Russian territory, including former Ukrainian regions, ensured the rights of Russian-speaking residents, and became a neutral, nuclear-free state.