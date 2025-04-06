Ukraine hits US embassy over ‘surprisingly disappointing’ response to Russian attack

Zelensky, in a lengthy Saturday post on X, accused the U.S. embassy in Ukraine of being afraid to mention Russia when commenting on the Friday attack that killed at least 19 people and injured nearly 70 more.

“Unfortunately, the response from the U.S. Embassy is surprisingly disappointing – such a strong country, such a strong people, and yet such a weak reaction,” Zelensky wrote.

“They are afraid to even say the word ‘Russian’ when speaking about the missile that murdered children.”

Following the deadly Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, a city in central Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said she was “horrified that tonight a ballistic missile struck near a playground and restaurant in Kryvyi Rih. More than 50 people injured and 16 killed, including 6 children. This is why the war must end.”

Zelensky, in the Saturday morning post, agreed that the three-year war in Eastern Europe “must end.”

“But to end it, we must not be afraid to call things by their names. We must not be afraid to pressure the one who continues this war and ignores all the world’s proposals to end it,” Zelensky added.

“We must pressure Russia – the one choosing to kill children instead of choosing a ceasefire. There must be additional sanctions against those who cannot exist without ballistic strikes on their neighboring nation,” Ukraine’s leader continued.

“We must do everything in our capacity to save lives.”

The strike on Kryvyi Rih was condemned by several European leaders, including European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas, who stated on Friday that Russia “continues to destroy Ukraine, no interest in peace.”

“It is critically important not to leave this Russian strike on civilians, on the city – every such strike – without a response from the world. Kryvyi Rih and all of Ukraine have already been supported by many yesterday and today,” Zelensky said.

Russian Defense Ministry announced the Friday attack was a “precision strike with a high-explosive missile” that was aimed at a “restaurant” where “commanders of formations and Western instructors were meeting.”

“As a result of the strike, enemy losses total up to 85 servicemen and officers of foreign countries, as well as up to 20 vehicles,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

President Donald Trump’s administration has been pushing to secure a ceasefire between the two sides since he came back to office in January. The U.S. announced last week that an agreement was reached between the two Eastern European countries to halt “use of force” in the Black Sea and on energy facilities.

“We count on our agreements with the President of the United States, who promised to help find more Patriots,” Zelensky said on Saturday.

“And we count on the strength of the world to overcome this evil – this war, this Russian aggression,” he added.