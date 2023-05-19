Iran executes three men found guilty of killing security forces during 2022 unrest

The Iranian Judiciary’s Mizan Online reported that the death sentences handed down to Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were executed on Friday morning.

Authorities said the convicts opened indiscriminate fire on people and security forces at a neighborhood in Isfahan which was the scene of protests and riots in October 2022.

Three security forces were killed and several other people, including civilians, were injured as a result of the violence.

In addition to other charges, the three assailants were convicted of “Mohareh” or “war against God and state,” a capital crime under Iranian law.

Aside from the trio, three other individuals also stood trial for involvement in the same spate of violence. One of them was acquitted of the charges brought against him, and the two others were given jail terms.

In September 2022, unrest and deadly riots broke out across Iran amid public anger and protests over the death in custody of a young Iranian women. The riots continued on and off for several months before dying down.

Iranian security officials arrested and tried thousands of people in the course of the turmoil, but most of the detainees were later released on a clemency order issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The country’s intelligence organs said they found evidence of foreign hands in the deadly developments across Iran last year.