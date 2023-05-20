Iran executes man convicted of running intl. women trafficking network

Mizan Online news agency reported that Shahrooz Sokhanvari, known as Alex, was hanged on Saturday morning.

Sokhanvari had been arrested abroad in 2020 and deported to Iran from Malaysia in cooperation with Interpol.

In November 2019, an Iranian court received a report indicating that a woman, identified as Sarah Jorf Deriszadeh, had set up a prostitution network using Iranian women in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Investigation found that it was a branch of the international network of women trafficking run by Sokhanvari.

With the arrest of Deriszade, the large network that organized the transfer of prostitutes from different cities to other countries was placed under surveillance and dealt a heavy blow.

In the case, Sokhanvari, the first-degree defendant, was sentenced to death in 2021, along with the second-degree defendant. Five others were also condemned to 15 years in jail.