Iran’s ex-nuclear chief: Tehran’s success in producing 20% nuclear fuel shocked West

Salehi added that when Iran said it was able to produce the fuel, the Western countries described thas as a bluff on part of Tehran. According to the former director of the AEOI, the Western states also set dozens of conditions for supplying the nuclear fuel to Iran and also said it would take 2.5 years for them to give it to the Islamic Republic.

Salehi stressed that after the Iranian parliament approved the strategic action law and required the government to produce 120 kilograms of 20% nuclear fuel within a year, the AEOI managed to produce 400 kilograms of it during that period of time.

He however noted that for all its acceptance of some restrictions on its nuclear program under the 2015 nuclear deal, otherwise known as the JCPOA, Iran did not sustain any loss by entering into the agreement.