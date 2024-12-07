Iran denies embassy evacuation in Damascus, reiterates support for Syria

The spokesperson for the foreign ministry Esmail Baqaei, made the assertion on Saturday in response to claims from some Western media, particularly the New York Times, which alleged that Iran had begun removing its forces from Syria.

Baqaei firmly stated that the news about evacuating the embassy is false and that the embassy continues its operations.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who is in the Qatari capital for talks on Syria, addressed the ongoing situation in the Arab country, emphasizing Iran’s continued support for the Syrian government and people.

Araghchi said his talks earlier on Saturday with the Turkish foreign minister and the Emir of Qatar in Doha focused on the developments in Syria and the necessary steps to support the Syrian people, preserve the country’s territorial integrity, and prevent potential regional repercussions.

He added, currently, no definitive decisions have been made regarding the future of Syria.

“All parties involved are in the consultation and discussion phase,” he said and added, “Iran is actively engaged in the political campaign, holding talks on the matter to shape the future course of action.”