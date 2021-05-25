Iran Elections 2021: Seven Candidates Qualified to Run for President

The Interior Ministry has released the official list of candidates qualified by the Guardian Council to run for president in the June elections.

Former secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Saeed Jalili (conservative), Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi (conservative), Secretary of the Expediency Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei (conservative), conservative member of Parliament Alireza Zakani, conservative member of Parliament Amir-Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi, former Sports Minister Mohsen Mehralizadeh (reformist), and Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati (moderate) are the seven candidates approved by the Guardian Council.

Several high-profile figures like Ali Larijani, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Ezzatollah Zarghami, Es’haq Jahangiri, and Mostafa Tajzadeh have been disqualified.

All the woman candidates have also been barred from running.

There are rumours that President Hassan Rouhani has written a letter to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to call for a revision of the list.