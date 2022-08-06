Iranian diplomat: Hours matter in Vienna talks

The diplomat maintained that focusing on peripheral issues is a sign that the other side is not serious about reaching a deal.

He said the safeguards issue is a political one by nature and should not be used as an excuse against Iran in future.

The Iranian diplomat added that a deal between Iran and the other sides will be lasting only if it’s balanced.

He noted that such a deal ensure that trade companies will be able to do business with Iran consistently and without any worries following a deal, .

Iran and the P4+1 group of countries have just resumed sanctions removal talks in Vienna.

Iran says it’s ready for a deal and that such an agreement is at hand if the US acts responsibly and logically.