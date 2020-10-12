Iran Deplores Violation of Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire

Spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh has deplored the violation of a ceasefire between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, and called on both sides to show restraint and stop attacking civilians.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deplores the violation of a ceasefire announced amid the recent clashes between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, calls on the two parties to exercise more self-restraint, condemns the missile attacks on the vital infrastructure, the residential areas of cities, and the killing of civilians, and expresses sympathy with the bereaved families,” Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Monday.

He made the remarks in reaction to the violation of ceasefire between Baku and Yerevan in the fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran once again calls on the two sides to remain committed to the ceasefire and resume their talks within the framework of the international law, respect for the territorial integrity of each other, and evacuation of the occupied cities,” he added.

The spokesman then expressed Iran’s readiness to help facilitate the negotiations for achieving permanent and sustainable peace and solution in the region.

The Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia have accused each other of violating the terms of a ceasefire in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region brokered by Russia.

While the ceasefire was supposed to halt fighting to allow ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and Azeri forces to swap prisoners and war dead, both sides accused each other of breaking the truce within minutes after it took effect on Saturday.