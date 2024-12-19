Iran proposes development fund for D-8 members

In a meeting with D-8 Secretary General Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam on Thursday, Pezeshkian proposed creating a development fund for joint investments by Islamic countries in the group, declaring Iran’s readiness to lead this initiative.

The Iranian president, in Egypt to address the 11th D-8 Summit, described the D-8 as a vast market and a valuable platform for strengthening trade, cultural, and technological cooperation among Islamic countries.

He stressed the importance of implementing the group’s resolutions, stating, “If decisions made by the D-8 were fully followed through, the eight Islamic member states would have maximized their benefits from this organization.”

“If we, the Islamic countries, make a decision within the framework of such an organization, we must be committed to its implementation, and I believe that one of the most important issues facing us at this summit is to emphasize and focus on the implementation of the resolutions,” he added.

Additionally, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s willingness to host meetings of D-8 energy and communications ministers. He proposed expert-level sessions to identify challenges and opportunities in energy and IT sectors, which would pave the way for ministerial decision-making.

For his part, Imam praised Iran’s active role in the organization and its scientific and technological advancements.

He highlighted Iran’s leadership in D-8 initiatives and expressed commitment to pursue President Pezeshkian’s recommendations, particularly regarding resolution implementation.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8, is an organization for developing cooperation among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Leading a high-profile delegation, President Pezeshkian arrived in Cairo on Wednesday to take part in the D-8 summit. It is the first visit by an Iranian president to Egypt in 11 years.