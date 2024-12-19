Iranian president calls for Muslim unity against Israeli aggressions

President Pezeshkian, speaking on Thursday at this meeting in Cairo, Egypt, said that for more than 14 months, the West Asia region, particularly Gaza and southern Lebanon, and now the Islamic country of Syria, have been subjected to extensive attacks by the occupying regime of Israel.

Pezeshkian emphasized that maintaining friendships and establishing new ties through multilateral cooperation among Islamic countries based on development and collective benefits is more necessary than ever.

He expressed hope that during Egypt’s rotating presidency of D-8, there would be a deepening of friendship and brotherhood among the members and significant steps be taken towards increasing multilateral cooperation.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran highlighted the importance of moving towards multilateralism and creating smart economic and trade networks among D-8 member countries.

President Pezeshkian also regarded the role of the youth as valuable assets and emphasized the need for planning to harness their potential.

He stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in exchanging experiences and sharing achievements with D-8 members in various fields and will support any initiative and proposal that leads to synergy in economic areas and facilitates youth participation in development-oriented programs.

President Pezeshkian called for the establishment of a joint investment bank for D-8, the creation of shared science and technology houses and parks, the organization of tours and scientific and technological meetings, the provision of educational opportunities and scholarships, the exchange of professors and students, the provision of entrepreneurship facilities for youth, investment in small and medium enterprises to address youth employment issues, and the holding of exhibitions showcasing achievements and knowledge-based productions in collaboration with the members of this organization.

Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, Indonesia, Nigeria, Malaysia, and Bangladesh are member states of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation.