Iran Denies Receiving Canada’s Lawsuit over Ukrainian Plane Tragedy

The spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reacted to some reports suggesting Canada has filed a complaint with the ministry regarding the Ukrainian passenger plane which went down in Iran in early 2020.

In a statement on Thursday night, Saeid Khatibzadeh said Iran learned about the reports in media.

“Obviously, the [Iranian] Ministry of Foreign Affairs has neither received such a complaint, nor will it receive one,” he said.

“Regardless of whether or not the story is true, any individual familiar with the basics of international law knows that a Canadian court is not competent to act with regards to an incident which was outside its jurisdiction,” he added.

“The case is being simultaneously followed up on two fronts seriously and carefully: talks with the Ukrainian government and judicial proceedings inside Iran,” he noted.

“As for the Ukrainian government, this issue (the plane crash) has been discussed within the framework of international conventions and accords accepted by Iran, and a Ukrainian delegation will soon come to Iran to move forward with the talks,” the spokesman underlined.

“Inside Iran, too, the case is being reviewed by a competent court, and obviously, any real person or legal entity can refer to that court if they have any complaints,” he said.

“If the Canadian government really wants to help the bereaved families of [the victims of] the incident, it should stop such politically-tainted shows,” he said.