At least 50 Palestinians killed in Israeli air raid on northern Gaza

Medical sources told Anadolu news agency that about 50 people were killed, with several others still trapped under the rubble.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the Gaza rescue organisation, says it cannot reach the site of an attack on Beit Lahiya, north Gaza.

“The department received appeals from residents of a house bombed by the Israeli occupation in Beit Lahiya, but we cannot move to rescue them,” he said.

Two bombs hit a five-storey residential tower in the northern Gaza city, killing “tens” of people, according to medics.

Since early October 2024, Israeli soldiers have laid siege in areas in northern Gaza, including Jabalia and Beit Lahiya, choking the entry of already scarce humanitarian supplies.

According to aid organizations, critical shortages of food, clean water and medical supplies have made survival increasingly dire for residents in the north.

International and United Nations agencies have warned that northern Gaza is on the verge of a famine due to relentless Israeli bombardments and fresh round of military onslaught.

The blockaded enclave’s media office has reported at least 2,000 civilians have been killed in northern Gaza amid a campaign of genocide and ethnic cleansing by Israel.

Tel Aviv launched the war on Gaza in October 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise military operation against the Israeli regime in response to the occupying entity’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Nearly 43,700 people have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 103,000 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.