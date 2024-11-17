Human rights group documents Israel’s murders, extrajudicial executions of Gazans

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said Saturday that among the many crimes committed by the regime’s forces, it has documented cases of direct killing and extrajudicial executions “without any justification”.

The monitor noted it documented the killing of Khaled Mustafa Ismail al-Shafei, 58, and his eldest son Ibrahim, 21 in Beit Lahiya on Wednesday.

They two were shot by Israeli forces in front of their family in their house, it added.

Euro-Med urged the United Nations and the international community to intervene and stop the “genocide” in the Palestinian territory.

In a report released Thursday, Human Rights Watch announced the Tel Aviv regime is carrying out ethnic cleansing against Palestinians.

In northern Gaza, Israel’s military has razed swaths of homes and other civilian infrastructure to make way for “buffer zones” and “security corridors” throughout the besieged enclave, it said.

According to reports from northern Gaza, Israeli troops burned schools and attacked hospitals and medical staff. They have killed scores of people and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Israel has continued its devastating offensive against Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. The onslaught has killed nearly 43,800 people and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid a blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.