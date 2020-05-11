Iran Denies Claim that Guarantor States Deciding Syria’s Future

The Islamic Republic of Iran has dismissed certain media reports claiming that the Astana Process guarantor states are making decision about the future of the Syrian government.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday that such allegations are baseless, stressing that it is only the Syrian people who will make decision about their future, the type of government and their rulers.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood by the Syrian government and people to fight terrorism, and will continue this strategy in the future.”

Iran, Russia and Turkey, as guarantors of the Astana Process, are working to reinforce the Syrian-Syrian dialogue and let Syrians decide their future by establishing de-escalation zones, forming a constitutional committee, and following up on the dialogue process and national reconciliation, added Mousavi.

Syria has been gripped by civil war since March 2011 with various terrorist groups controlling parts of it.

Reports say the conflict has claimed the lives of over 470,000 people, wounded nearly 2 million others, and displaced nearly half of the country’s population.