Iran Demands Iraq’s Explanation on Ship Sinking Incident

Iran has called on the Iraqi government to release a formal report on the sinking of an Iranian cargo ship in the waters of the Arab country.

Iran’s consulate in Basra says it has contacted the Iraqi officials about the latest condition of the crew of Behbahan vessel and the reason for its capsize.

In this regard, preliminary studies indicate that due to the unfavourable weather conditions and the impact of the waves on the cargo ship, its load has been pushed to one side of the ship, and this has caused the ship to sink, Iran’s foreign ministry said in a a statement on Friday.

The foreign ministry has also noted that the embassy and consulate general of the Islamic Republic in Iraq would match up to return the four survivors and transfer the body of an Iranian national who lost his life in this incident.

Iran’s Behbahan cargo ship capsized early Friday in Iraqi waters near Umm Qasr Port in the southeast of the country.

The vessel was heading from Iran’s Khoramshar port to transfer ceramic and other construction materials to the neighbouring state.