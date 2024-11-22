Foreign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iranian deputy FM: Cooperation with Saudis serves as a successful model for fostering peace and security

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi has said Iran and Saudi Arabia are committed to establishing lasting peace and stability in the region through continued bilateral and regional cooperation. 

Takht Ravanchi highlighted that the collaborative efforts between the two countries serve as a successful model for fostering peace and security in both the regional and international arenas. Speaking during a visit to Riyadh, where he met with Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister, Waleed al-Khereiji, Takht Ravanchi emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in various areas, including political, security, economic, commercial, and consular matters, based on historical ties, cultural connections, and the principle of good-neighborliness.

Following the second meeting of the tripartite committee involving Saudi Arabia, China, and Iran to follow up on the “Beijing Agreement,” both Tehran and Riyadh welcomed China’s ongoing positive role and support for the implementation of the agreement.

Takht Ravanchi noted that the meeting in Riyadh offered a valuable opportunity for Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China to exchange views and engage in constructive dialogue.

He described the atmosphere of the meetings as “friendly and transparent,” with the three countries discussing various topics of mutual interest, reiterating their commitment to maintaining positive, forward-looking relations.

He said, both Iran and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their commitment to implementing all aspects of the Beijing Agreement and strengthening bilateral ties based on respect for sovereignty, independence, and security under the frameworks of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The official added China also expressed continued support for the development of relations between the two countries.

