Official: Iran responds to IAEA resolution with increased nuclear enrichment capacity

Outlining Iran’s response to the recent resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, Kamalvandi said, “We have developed advanced infrastructure and machines.The approval of a resolution against Iran has no response other than these reactions.”

Kamalvandi confirmed that Iran had already discussed its position with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during his visit to the country, where he observed Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities and advanced centrifuges.

Kamalvandi explained that while Iran has consistently pursued diplomatic solutions, it is equally prepared to take alternative measures if necessary.

He noted that during Grossi’s visit, the IAEA head proposed temporarily halting the increase of Iran’s 60% enriched uranium stockpile to allow space for dialogue. However, Kamalvandi emphasized that this proposal did not include halting enrichment at any level, including 60%, which Iran accepted under specific conditions.

Furthermore, Kamalvandi revealed that, in response to the IAEA resolution passed late Thursday night, Iran has begun implementing immediate and reciprocal actions.

This step, he stated, would be accompanied by accelerated research and development efforts in Iran’s nuclear industry to enhance security.

Kamalvandi criticized the IAEA’s continued pressure tactics, asserting that each such action only strengthens Iran’s nuclear industry and reduces the support for such resolutions internationally.

Iran’s nuclear capacity, he concluded, will continue to grow in the coming months as a result of these actions.