“Iran Hamdel” campaign sends aid to Gaza amid war 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Aid items donated by millions of Iranians within a national campaign, have reached the beseiged Gaza Strip. 

Iran’s national campaign, “Iran Hamdel,” was launched on October 5th in response to the Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s call and continues to gain unprecedented support from Iranians for the people of Gaza.

Despite the severe Israeli blockade, aid including food, medicine, and hygiene supplies has reached Gaza and is being distributed.

The Iranian public can still contribute through khamenei.ir or other ways to further support Palestine and Lebanon.

The campaign “Iran Hamdel” remains a powerful symbol of solidarity nationwide.

The Israeli war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has so far killed around 44,000 Palestinians.

The death toll among Lebanese is nearing 4,000.

