Iranian daily: Protests will only end with change in behavior of officials

Ettela’at said in an article that an end to the “protests is only possible with a change in the behavior and management based on justice, sincerity, and services” offered to the people.

“Our government must start by changing the way they look at the university and for the university to stand with the government, it should change its behavior toward people,” Ettela’at wrote in a reference to the ongoing protests in major universities in Tehran and other cities, where scores of students were initially arrested after security officers stormed the premises.

“The people of Iran do not have a problem neither with Islam nor the establishment of the Islamic republic.”

Ettela’at added that “justice is what people are now missing.”

“Justice is talked about but there is no honesty when this is talked about,” it said.

“Officials always talk about serving people but people do not see the results in their livelihoods. These provide the grounds for protest.”

Angry protests erupted across Iran over the death, on September 16, of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, who was in the custody of morality police for breaching the Islamic Dress Code.

Peaceful demonstrations have been eclipsed by a set of riots, which have seen thugs engaging in deadly acts of violence and vandalism.