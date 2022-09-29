Iranian daily warns officials against rejoicing over waning protests

Jomhouri-e Eslami, in an article published on Thursday, wrote although the protests were sparked after the death of an Iranian woman who died in police custody two weeks ago, the protesters asked for a wider range of demands.

“An important point that should be taken seriously by the authorities is the incidents have shown that people have demands related to the performance of the authorities of the establishment and the country, especially regarding economic, livelihood and citizen’s rights issues,” the daily noted.

It added that ‘discrimination and the words that do not match the officials’ deeds’ have shaken the citizens’ confidence and advised the officials to eradicate the sources of dissent in society.

Several Iranian cities have been hit by protests since Mahsa Amini’s death in morality police custody after she was detained for her “inappropriate dressing.”

Iranian officials blame foreign agents for involvement in the unrest that left scores dead, including civilians and security forces, and hundreds more injured or arrested.