Iranian dailies: Hijab used as ploy to spark unrest in Iran

Kayhan wrote in an editorial on Tuesday, “Although the enemies, with the claim of defending women’s freedom and rights, consider hijab as a restriction for women that hinders their progress in various social, political, cultural, etc. fields, their main problem is that the Islamic Republic has managed to present a new identity and civilization model and has challenged the Western civilization.”

The newspaper also wrote the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman a few weeks ago in police custody over her ‘inappropriate hijab’ that triggered the protests, saddened many people in Iran, but some opportunists distorted the facts to provide a false image of hijab.

Meanwhile, another Iranian daily said those who pulled the strings of the recent rioters in Iran, had planned well ahead of the recent developments by raising the issue of hijab in the country to stir up hostilities between political factions, as well the seminary and academic institutions in the country.

Jomhuri-e Eslami, a reformist daily, wrote that the current wave will pass, but it should serve as a lesson for the officials to prevent similar incidents in the future.

It also recommended that officials can foil such plots by nurturing citizens with the free flow of transparent information about the realities in society to boost their confidence in the establishment and authorities.