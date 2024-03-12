Iran arrests four over publishing video of woman’s altercation with cleric in Qom

Deputy Prosecutor of Qom Rouhollah Moslem Khani said on Tuesday that those arrested sent the video to Saudi-funded Iran International television network that had an extensive coverage of the nationwide riots and protests in Iran that were triggered after the death of a woman in police custody over her flimsy hijab in 2022.

The video that has gone viral in Iran shows a tense encounter between the young woman and the cleric, which escalated into a brawl as the people asked the cleric to delete the alleged video.

The CCTV camera footage shows the woman’s headscarf slips off after entering the clinic while she was holding her ill baby in her arms.

Commenting on the incident, Moslem Khani said, “What has become clear to us and we were certain about is there had been a scheme and planning to cause division and sedition in the society.”

He added, “The arrested individuals admitted that they coordinated and sent the video to the hostile network with the intention of causing rifts within the society.”

Under the Iranian Constitution, wearing Islamic Hijab is obligatory for women in public.