Iranian interior min. backs hijab protectors in public places 

Vahidi said the citizens who are known as hijab protectors basically do not need a permit to do what they are supposed to.

He added that these people already have a permit under the Support of the Promoters of good and Preventers of Vice Act. Vahidi also noted that the government does not plan to issue permits for the activity of all the groups.

He said each hijab protector has her own way of promoting good and preventing vice, adding that one hijab protector gives a flower to violators of the Islamic veil rule and another puts them on notice verbally and all these ways are acceptable under the law.

Many people on social media have recently criticized the hijab protectors, saying what they do is in breach of the law. They are also accusing the hijab protectors of filming them without their consent.