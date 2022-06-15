Report: Iran makes arrest over municipality cyberattack

The source said the arrested person, along with several other suspects, had been under scrutiny for being involved in hacking into the municipality’s security cameras and systems on Thursday.

The attack, on the eve of commemoration ceremonies for the demise of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, disrupted the municipality’s surveillance cameras and website and other internal as well as communication systems.

The head of Tehran City Council had earlier blamed the Israeli regime’s spy agency, anti-government groups, and all forces against the Islamic Revolution, most notably the Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK), known by Iranians as the “hypocrites”.

Mehdi Chamran said, “Detailed planning was carried out by the Mossad and the hypocrites and the cooperation of the two with all counter-revolutionaries” was behind the cyberattack.

The cyberattack was followed by the robbery of a branch of Bank Melli Iran in downtown Tehran, more than a dozen perpetrators of which were nabbed a few days later.