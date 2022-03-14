Iran Culture Ministry website hacked

The official website of the ministry and its affiliated sites were apparently taken down briefly during the hacking attack on Monday, and images of the leaders of anti-Iran terrorist group Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) were displayed on them.

Officials of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance have been unavailable for comment and no explanation has been provided by the authorities in this regard.

Back in January, a number of Iranian television channels were briefly hacked in a similar way.