Iran Coronavirus Outbreak: Vocational Schools Producing over 50k Face Masks Daily

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Vocational schools across Iran are producing face masks amid a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Some 130 vocational schools are now producing as many as 53,000 masks daily, says Education Minister Mohsen Haji-Mirzaee.

“I take pride in students who are striving to reach out to people in these tough situations,” said the minister.

This comes as numerous workshops and factories are working with a vengeance nationwide to produce face masks and disinfectants to help contain the spread of the virus.

   
   

