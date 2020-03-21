Iran Coronavirus Outbreak: Vocational Schools Producing over 50k Face Masks Daily

Vocational schools across Iran are producing face masks amid a coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Some 130 vocational schools are now producing as many as 53,000 masks daily, says Education Minister Mohsen Haji-Mirzaee.
“I take pride in students who are striving to reach out to people in these tough situations,” said the minister.
This comes as numerous workshops and factories are working with a vengeance nationwide to produce face masks and disinfectants to help contain the spread of the virus.