Iran says coordinating next round of talks, deal within reach

Majid Takht-Ravanchi in a tweet expressed optimism that an agreement will be reached to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Our negotiating team is ready to engage constructively again to conclude and reach a deal. If the US acts realistically and has a serious determination to fulfill its obligations, an agreement is not far from reach,” he said.

Iran and the other parties to the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have held several rounds of talks in Vienna and recently in Doha to restore the deal after Washington unilaterally pulled out in 2018.

On Thursday, the Iranian envoy told the UN Security Council that the two-day talks in Doha to remove sanction on Iran were positive, but added everything depends on the US to make a decision.

“Iran has demanded verifiable and objective guarantees from the US that JCPOA will not be torpedoed again, that the US will not violate its obligations again, and that sanctions will not be re-imposed under other pretexts or designations,” he told the council.

The Chinese and Russian ambassadors to the UN blamed the US for the impasse and called on Washington to address Iran’s legitimate concerns and make up for its past mistakes.