Iran accelerates construction of phases 2, 3 of Bushehr nuclear plant

In a trip to the central Iranian city of Khondab on Friday, Mohammad Eslami said after a tour of the region by President Ebrahim Raisi a few months ago, the pace of construction of the new phases expedited for electricity generation purposes.

The head of Iran’s atomic energy organization made it clear that the new project is part of the plan to increase the electricity generation capacity across the nation by 10,000 megawatts.

Eslami said Bushehr power plant currently generates 1,000 megawatts of electricity which is injected into the national grid as clean and pollution-free energy that has been effective in regulating the grid load.

Meanwhile, he said, “The heavy water complex and the reactor in Khondab have created a great scientific, industrial and research capacity. It has also raised the level of knowledge and technology in the country, and the center has been effective in attracting local and regional elites.”

The Bushehr nuclear power plant, located along the Persian Gulf coasts in southern Iran, is not part of the contention in the nuclear talks with the West.