Iran to begin construction of new nuclear research reactor soon

Mohammad Eslami says an objective of the research reactor is conducting the nuclear fuel test for other reactors.

Eslami says the reactor will be fully Iranian-made and will complete the country’s chain of research, assessment, test and certification for production of nuclear power.

He added that, for the first time ever, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has drawn out a 20-year strategic plan and the document has been submitted to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

This, he said, is extremely significant as the agency is now officially notified of the long-term planning for Iran’s nuclear program.

Eslami said Iran’s planning focuses on generation of 10MW of nuclear power adding that site surveying is underway for the nuclear power projects, especially in the south of the country.

The AEOI chief noted that his organization welcomes international and domestic participation in the nuclear power projects.

He stressed, however, that Iran enjoys adequate scientific, technological and industrial potential to advance the projects and will not hesitate to implement them if foreign parties fail to come forward.

Another part of Iran’s 20-year plan, Eslami said, is industrializing the nuclear fuel cycle, noting the country has already mastered at the research level.

This, he said, will enable Iran to produce part of the fuel needed for its future power plants in the Isfahan site.

The Iranian nuclear chief further underlined that Iran’s first nuclear power plant began work in 2014 and has generated more than 52 billion KW/H of energy, so far, while saving the country equal to 85 million barrels of oil.

According to Eslami, these are besides the reduced pollution of the “clean” nuclear power.