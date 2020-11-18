Iran Congratulates Omani People on National Day

Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri has congratulated the Omani government and people on the Arab country’s National Day.

In a message to Fahad bin Mahmoud Al-Said, the deputy prime minister for the Council of Ministers in the Sultanate of Oman, Jahangiri highlighted closer cooperation between the two countries.

“I am confident that growing cooperation between the two sides will serve the two countries’ common interests on all fronts,” read part of the message.

Jahangiri expressed hope mutual political relations will also lead to further enhancement of Tehran-Muscat economic ties.

National Day is an official holiday in the Sultanate of Oman and the main one in the country. The holiday currently celebrates the birthday of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, who reigned from 1970 to 2020.

National Day events include parades, fireworks, camel races, a horse show, and once every five years, a military exhibition drill. The holiday gives Omanis the opportunity to return to their home villages which makes the traffic level during the holiday much heavier than usual.