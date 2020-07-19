Iran Congratulates Nicaragua on Sandinista Revolution Anniversary

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has offered congratulations to the Nicaraguan nation and government on the 41st anniversary of the victory of the country’s Sandinista Revolution.

In a congratulatory message to Nicaraguan President José Daniel Ortega Saavedra on Sunday, Rouhani stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes deepening relations with the Republic of Nicaragua in line with the interests of the people of the two friendly and brotherly countries.

“I hope we will continue to see the strengthening of bilateral cooperation through joint efforts,” he added.

He also wished health and success for his counterpart, and prosperity and felicity for the heroic people of the Republic of Nicaragua.

July 19 is annually celebrated in Nicaragua as it marks the anniversary of the fall of the militarized Somaza family dictatorship.

This family ruled the country in a harsh and unscrupulous way for more than four decades. The dynasty was overthrown after the National Sandinista Revolution, which took place when people from all sectors – workers, businessmen, peasants, students, and guerrillas – joined forces and finally defeated the Somoza dynasty and the National Guard on July 19, 1979.

The symbol and direct precedent of the revolution is the struggle of General Augusto C. Sandino (1895-1934), a national hero who fought with bravery, supported by an army formed by farmers and workers.