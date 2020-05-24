Iran Congratulates Muslim World Leaders on Eid al-Fitr

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has offered congratulations to the leaders, governments and people of Islamic countries on the arrival of Eid al-Fitr.

In separate letters to the leaders of Muslim world on Saturday night, President Rouhani said, “Eid al-Fitr is a moment of true celebration to pass the divine test and the season of happiness of the righteous servants who have not spared any effort to reach God and have not neglected the right path.”

President Rouhani expressed hope that with the blessing of the Eid, thanks to the efforts of scientists and specialists, we will be able to overcome the challenges, adversities and problems facing human beings today, especially the novel coronavirus, to achieve health, security, peace and provide growing peace for our nations in the Islamic countries and for people all around the world.

Rouhani also asked the Almighty honour and happiness for all Muslims around the globe.