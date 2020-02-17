Iran Congratulates Azerbaijan on Successful Parliamentary Elections

In a statement on Monday, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi welcomed the elections that were held in favourable conditions and expressed hope that the relations between the two countries would be further developed and deepened.

Azerbaijan‘s governing party achieved victory in February 9 snap parliamentary election called by President Ilham Aliyev to consolidate power and speed up economic reforms.

The ballot was boycotted by some opposition parties in protest over limitations on access to media and the right to peaceably assemble.