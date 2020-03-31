Iran Confirms 3,111 New Cases of Coronavirus Infection

The new figures increase the total number of infections to 44,606 and the death toll to 2,898, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday.

“14,656 infected patients have also recovered and been discharged from the hospital,” he added.

According to Jahanpour, 3,703 patients are in severe conditions.

The Iranian official said that up to now over 65 million Iranians have been screened for COVID-19 as part of the national mobilization plan.