Iran Confirms 1,075 New Cases of Coronavirus

The new cases increase the total number of coronavirus infections to 10,075, out of whom 429 have died and 3,276 have recovered and been discharged from the hospital, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday.

The 10,075 cases include 2,673 in Tehran, 997 in Mazandaran, 846 in Qom, 792 in Isfahan, 613 in Gilan, 535 in Markazi, 458 in Alborz, 326 in Qazvin, 324 in Semnan, 213 in Golestan, 285 in Khorasan Razavi, 210 in Lorestan, 199 in Fars, 171 in Yazd, 182 in East Azarbaijan, 158 in Khuzestan, 118 in Zanjan, 119 in West Azarbaijan, 106 in Ardabil, 96 in Hamadan, 93 in Kurdistan, 79 in Kermanshah, 79 in Hormozgan, 78 in South Khorasan, 69 in Ilam, 65 in Kerman, 50 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 49 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, 45 in North Khorasan, 26 in Kohgiliyeh and Buyer-Ahmad, and 21 in Bushehr.