Iran Condemns Rocket Attack on Civilians in Kabul

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran condemned terrorist attacks against civilians and non-military sites in Afghanistan after a barrage of rockets hit the Afghan capital Kabul, one of which slammed into the Iranian Embassy.

Asked by journalists about the reports that several rockets have hit buildings in Kabul on Saturday, including on the premises of the Iranian Embassy, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned any terrorist attack targeting the Afghan people or the civilian sites.

He also expressed sympathy with the government and people of Afghanistan, particularly the bereaved families of victims of the terrorist attack.

“According to the inspection, at least one rocket has hit the internal premises of Iran’s Embassy in Kabul so far in today’s terrorist missile attack on various locations in Kabul, including the city’s diplomatic neighbourhood,” Khatibzadeh added.

The rocket attack has caused minor damages to some facilities and equipment inside the Iranian Embassy, but it fortunately has not posed any danger to the embassy staff, he added.

The spokesperson finally slammed the terrorist attack as an example of the “proxy war and activities of the terrorist allies of the US in Afghanistan”, saying the US is directly responsible for the attack.

A rocket barrage slammed into the heavily fortified Green Zone of Kabul on Saturday, where many embassies and international firms are based.

At least eight civilians have been killed in the rocket strike, which has wounded dozens of others.

Tariq Arian, spokesman for the interior ministry, said terrorists mounted the rockets on a small truck and set them off.