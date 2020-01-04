Iran Condemns Germany’s Backing for US Brutal, Illegal Actions

In a statement on Friday, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said such remarks show Germany is not aware of realities.

“Such comments indicate Berlin is not aware of realities on the ground in the region, and will, intentionally or unintentionally, align this country (Germany) with the United States’ state terrorism,” said the spokesman.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran regards the German government’s stances in support of brutal and unilateral US actions which are against international law as complicity in these actions, and Iran reminds the German government of General Soleimani’s key role in fighting the terrorism of ISIS, whose continued existence would have endangered the lives of countless number of people even in Europe,” he said.