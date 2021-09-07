Iran Closely Monitoring Afghanistan Developments: Top Commander

A senior Iranian military commander says Iran is closely watching developments in Afghanistan, adding the issue of the war-hit country is important for Tehran from different perspectives.

“We cannot remain indifferent toward the people of Afghanistan,” Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), was quoted as saying by MP Seyyed Nezamodding Mousavi.

“Based on remarks by general Qaani, what is going on in Afghanistan and the decisions made by Afghan people are very important to the Iranian Establishment and people,” added Mousavi.

“Comments by general Qaani and reports we have received from relevant diplomacy and security apparatuses show that Iran has a thorough grasp of the issue of Afghanistan, meaning Iran’s foreign policy, security and defense apparatuses have not been caught unawares by these developments,” the parliamentarian added.

“The developments we see in Afghanistan today have a background dating back to more than 20 years, and what is going on in Afghanistan today began five or six years ago until they got to this point,” said Mousavi, spokesman for the presiding board of the parliament.

He added Iran had already tried to hold meetings between the warring sides in Afghanistan.

“These intra-Afghan negotiations were held, and Iran’s initiative in that regard was welcomed,” he explained.