Iran Closely Following ‘Alarming’ Developments in Afghanistan

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the country is closely monitoring the “alarming” developments in Afghanistan.

“Iran calls for immediate deescalation, respect for rule of law, and inclusive dialogue,” Khatibzadeh tweeted on Tuesday night.

The spokesman said the “estructive policies of the US” have had lingering consequences in the region and now “its utterly irresponsible conduct is taking a toll.”

The Taliban in Afghanistan on Sunday claimed overrunning five more districts as the estimated number of localities under their control surpassed those under the government authority.

The advancing militants said in a series of statements that Yangi Qala, Chaal, and Hazar Samooch districts in the northern Takhar province, Chahar Bolak in Balkh, and the Kharwar district in Logar came under their control Saturday night.

Local authorities in these provinces confirmed the fall to the Taliban. But the Interior Ministry has been labeling these developments as “strategic retreat” by the security forces in a bid to save civilian casualties.