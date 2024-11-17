Former VP hopeful President Pezeshkian will negotiate with Trump administration, tackle foreign policy issues

In an interview with Etemad newspaper, Ebtekar emphasized the need to utilize all national capacities to overcome the current challenges facing the country.

Ebtekar criticized previous “inefficiencies, mismanagement, and extremism for leading the country into its current dire situation.”

She highlighted the importance of ending the profiteering sanctions, which she said benefits individual and factional interests over national ones.

According to Ebtekar, “The Pezeshkian administration must put an end to this anti-national profiteering.”

She also noted that some of the government’s promises, such as lifting internet filtering, have yet to be fulfilled despite significant efforts, warning citizens remain dissatisfied with the lack of concrete progress.

While acknowledging the difficulties, Ebtekar expressed optimism about the current administration’s trajectory, but stressed the need for comprehensive efforts to address the nation’s problems.