IFP ExclusiveLocalSelected

Former VP hopeful President Pezeshkian will negotiate with Trump administration, tackle foreign policy issues

By IFP Editorial Staff
Pezeshkian and Trump

Iran’s former vice president for women and family affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar has expressed confidence in the Pezeshkian administration's ability to tackle a myriad of domestic and foreign policy challenges, including to negotiate with a Republican government in the US under Donald Trump.

In an interview with Etemad newspaper, Ebtekar emphasized the need to utilize all national capacities to overcome the current challenges facing the country.

Ebtekar criticized previous “inefficiencies, mismanagement, and extremism for leading the country into its current dire situation.”

She highlighted the importance of ending the profiteering sanctions, which she said benefits individual and factional interests over national ones.

According to Ebtekar, “The Pezeshkian administration must put an end to this anti-national profiteering.”

She also noted that some of the government’s promises, such as lifting internet filtering, have yet to be fulfilled despite significant efforts, warning citizens remain dissatisfied with the lack of concrete progress.

While acknowledging the difficulties, Ebtekar expressed optimism about the current administration’s trajectory, but stressed the need for comprehensive efforts to address the nation’s problems.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks