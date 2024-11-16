Iran and the US: Hope for de-escalation through new diplomacy?

The meeting, which reportedly took place in a secret location in New York, aimed at discussing ways to reduce tensions between Iran and the US, got mixed reactions.

Iran’s Jomhouri-e Eslami newspaper expressed on Saturday optimism over the unofficial discussions, suggesting the talks may pave the way for improved Iran-US relations.

It said the report highlights that Iranian officials have indicated a readiness to reduce tensions.

It added the recent statements by the Iranian president and foreign minister suggest a possible shift towards a more diplomatic strategy in Iran’s foreign policy advocating for negotiation and diplomacy rather than confrontation, particularly regarding nuclear issues.

In contrast, Kayhan newspaper has raised concerns about the implications of such meetings, labeling them as potentially naive or even treacherous.

Kayhan says the report indicates a caution against a return to “begging diplomacy.”

It argued that engaging with figures like Musk, who is seen as a close ally of Trump, could undermine Iran’s international standing.

Kayhan also highlighted the historical context of US hostility towards Iran, questioning the wisdom of such diplomatic overtures.