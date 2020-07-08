Iran-China 25-Year Deal Made on Equal Footing: Official

Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi says an agreement that Tehran and Beijing have negotiated for cooperation for 25 years has been reached on equal footing and fulfills the strategic interests of both nations.

In a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Vaezi said, “The plan for strategic cooperation between Iran and China would be designed on equal footing, on the basis of common views, and with the purpose of supporting multilateralism.”

The president’s chief of staff made it clear that the bilateral deal offers a prospect of mid-term and long-term interaction between the two countries in various fields and secures the strategic interests of the both countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has already announced that everything about the 25-year cooperation agreement with China is clear and the two countries have nothing to hide about it.

He also noted that Tehran will soon make the contents of the agreement public.