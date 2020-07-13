Iran Calls for Multilateral Cooperation among Regional States

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah using a video conference call.

During the Monday talks, the two sides conferred on issues of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Kuwait City, and the latest regional and international developments.

They also underlined the need for continued consultations between the two countries. Zarif referred to bilateral and multilateral collaborations between regional states as an essential and permanent necessity, stressing that cooperation between Iran and Kuwait can develop in various aspects.